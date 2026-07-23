Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's special 'A' celebration made a comeback as the 15-year-old sensation slammed his first international half-century during the first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. Sooryavanshi broke multiple records as he took just 18 balls to reach the stunning milestone. Following his half-century, Sooryavanshi made the 'A' sign with his fingers - a celebration that became quite popular during the IPL 2026. The Rajasthan Royals owner did it for the first time during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. While he initially played down the celebration, he later shared the real story.

Vaibhav explained that the 'A' sign was a tribute to his mother, Arti.

“The celebration is for my mother. Her name starts with the letter ‘A'," Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said.

Coming to the match, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in the world to score a fifty in men's international cricket, reaching the mark in just 18 balls in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.

His knock featured 4 fours and 4 sixes as India race toward the target of 126 following a blistering start at the Harare Sports Club. Opting to bowl first, India restricted hosts Zimbabwe to 125 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

Sooryavanshi broke the world record previously held by Nepal's Kushal Malla to continue his meteoric rise in top-flight cricket. Mall was 15 years and 340 days when achieved the milestone while Sooryavanshi is 15 years and 118 days old.

Pacer Mayank Yadav made a successful return to international cricket as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125 for seven. India expectedly gunned down the target in 13.2 overs following a typical knock from Sooryavanshi (50 off 19) that included four boundaries and as many sixes.

It was also India's first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, who endured a run of six losses in his first assignment in Ireland and England.

(With agency inputs)

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