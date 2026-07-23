Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, in a long post on Thursday, urged everyone to 'shape a culture' where students' hard work is rewarded. Tendulkar's post comes at a time when student protests are taking place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against NEET exam paper leak. The former India star, considered by many to be the greatest cricketer of all time, added that at a time when students "feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded", everybody should work collectively to ensure that such a situation never happens again.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

"Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!"

Students have been protesting in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue and examination irregularities, demanding accountability and reforms to restore confidence in the examination system. The demonstrations at Jantar Mantar have drawn participation from students, parents and supporters from across the country.

Earlier Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra also voiced support for strengthening India's education system. In a post on social media, Bindra wrote:

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths."

"I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come."

With IANS inputs

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