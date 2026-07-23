India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday appealed for compassion, mutual respect and keeping students' interests at the forefront amid the ongoing student protests against repeated exam paper leaks. In a message posted on his Instagram Story, Gill said the younger generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the country's future. "As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to," Gill wrote.

The 26-year-old said he respected young people who chose to express their views peacefully across the country. "I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," he said.

Without referring to any specific protest or political issue, Gill stressed the importance of education in nation-building and called for empathy while dealing with students' concerns.

"Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keep the best interests of every student at heart.

"For India's future," Gill wrote in conclusion.

Gill's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing student protests in parts of the country.

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