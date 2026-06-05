India vs Afghanistan Live Updates, One-Off Test Day 1: Shubman Gill-led India take on a plucky Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, starting today. The contest comes less than a week after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final. While the hosts will aim to field a balanced Test XI, minnows Afghanistan will focus on challenging their opponents. The two sides played their first and only Test in 2018, which India won by an innings and 262 runs within two days. For India, the focus will be entirely on the Playing XI as Rishabh Pant's inclusion will be a crucial one. Apart from him, either of Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey are likely to get a maiden cap. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 1: