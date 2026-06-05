 India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, IND vs AFG One-Off Test Day 1: Focus On Rishabh Pant's Inclusion As India Face Afghanistan | Cricket News
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Ind vs Afg 06 Jun 26 to 20 Jun 26
FIFA World Cup 2026™
11 June - 19 July 2026
08
Days
00
Hours
38
Mins
55
Secs
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India vs Afghanistan Live Updates, One-Off Test Day 1: Shubman Gill-led India take on a plucky Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, starting today. The contest comes less than a week after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final. While the hosts will aim to field a balanced Test XI, minnows Afghanistan will focus on challenging their opponents. The two sides played their first and only Test in 2018, which India won by an innings and 262 runs within two days. For India, the focus will be entirely on the Playing XI as Rishabh Pant's inclusion will be a crucial one. Apart from him, either of Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey are likely to get a maiden cap. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 1:

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India India Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan India vs Afghanistan 2026 India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Sai Sudharsan Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Hashmatullah Shahidi Hashmatullah Shahidi Azmatullah Omarzai Rahmanullah Gurbaz Cricket
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