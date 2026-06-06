India's Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - at BCCI's all-important press conference on Saturday, these three will be the players in focus. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary Devajit Saikia will address a press conference in which the three players' future course will be spelt out. In all, four squads will be named for: a) two-match T20I series against Ireland; b) five-match T20I series against England; c) the 2026 Asian Games in Japan; d) India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka. The focus will be on India's T20I captaincy and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's future.
India's Squad Announcement for T20Is vs Ireland and England, and Asian Games Live Updates:
India Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer set to take over?
As per multiple reports, Shreyas Iyer is not only going to return to the India T20I squad, but also take over as captain immediately, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. In recent years, Shreyas has been one of the most impressive captains in the IPL, reaching two consecutive finals in 2024 and 2025, and winning one. It would still be a bold call, given the success of Suryakumar as India skipper, but it looks like the latter's poor form may cost him.
India Squad Announcement LIVE: Same squad for Asian Games?
While the immediate focus is on the Ireland and England T20Is, the selectors will also announce the team that will take part in the Asian Games 2026, which goes on from September 17 to October 3. It will be interesting to see whether the same team is announced, or two different ones.
India T20 Squad Announcement Live
Sooryavanshi's age is 15 years, 71 days (as of today). If he is picked for the Ireland and England T20I series, he will be the youngest ever player to be picked for the senior men's India squad. Overall, Sachin Tendulkar (16 years, 205 days - vs Pakistan, 1989) is the youngest debutant in Indian men's cricket history. If Sooryavanshi gets picked for the squad and then goes on to debut vs Ireland in 20 days' time, he will be the youngest international player in Indian cricket history.
India Squad for Ireland Series Live updates
Historically, the Ireland Tour of India has been a preparatory ground for bigger tests. In recent times, Jasprit Bumrah made his injury comeback in a series against Ireland. This time too, the BCCI is primed to take a big call in the series. The centre of attention is a 15-year-old kid - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Team India Squad Announcement Live
The biggest change of them all will be the skipper's role. Suryakumar Yadav, who not long ago became the third Indian captain to lift the T20 World Cup trophy after the great MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. But rather long lean patch followed by inconsistent returns from the 2026 T20 World Cup and the IPL has seen Suryakumar Yadav's stocks fall rapidly.
India's T20 Squad Live
In recent times, rarely has any squad announcement been so closely followed like it will be today. The contours of Indian T20I cricket will change today. A new captain will most likely be named, a 15-year-old might get his senior debut, while doubts remain over whether a T20 World Cup-winning skipper will be part of the side or not.