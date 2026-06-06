As per multiple reports, Shreyas Iyer is not only going to return to the India T20I squad, but also take over as captain immediately, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. In recent years, Shreyas has been one of the most impressive captains in the IPL, reaching two consecutive finals in 2024 and 2025, and winning one. It would still be a bold call, given the success of Suryakumar as India skipper, but it looks like the latter's poor form may cost him.