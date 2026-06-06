India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Live Streaming: India look to get ready for a crucial World Test Championship (WTC stretch) as they take on Afghanistan in an one-off Test in Mullanpur. This will be India's first Test match since their series against South Africa in November 2025. While the one-off Test will not be a part of the WTC cycle, it will be a great time for India to fine-tune their team composition. It will also be a test for the Indian cricketers as eight members of the squad were part of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match:

When will the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match start?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will start on Saturday, June 6.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match start?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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