Rohit Sharma-led Team India is extremely close to sealing a berth for themselves in the World Test Championship final but Sri Lanka could pose a threat to them, in case they fail to beat Australia in the ongoing fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. A win at the Narendra Modi Stadium will see India qualify for the WTC final, while a draw, a tie or a loss will see their fate depend on Sri Lanka, who are facing New Zealand in a two-match Test series.

In any of the cases, Sri Lanka could upset India only if they beat New Zealand 2-0 in the Test series. Given the contests are taking place in New Zealand, the chances of a Sri Lankan victory become further less.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India would qualify for the final of the WTC, and added that Sri Lanka are not capable of winning both the games in New Zealand.

"It's a great setting when people are there, every seat was taken. World Test Championship takes for India, on the verge of getting there. I think India will get there. I don't think Sri Lanka are capable of upsetting New Zealand," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

"So I believe, India are already in the final. But, you still have to actually, you know, officially get there. So that tension was there. Plus the series hanging the way it has, Australia making that brilliant comeback in Indore and plus a figure like Narendra Modi at the ground. That buzz was there. Every box was ticked before the start of this Test," he added.

India currently lead the four-match Test series against Australia 2-1, while the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series began on March 9.

