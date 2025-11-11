Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that the trade deal involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson can be great news for Rajasthan Royals. According to media reports, Samson is likely to join Chennai Super Kings in a trade move that will see Ravindra Jadeja and an overseas player joining RR. In the latest video on the YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said that the wickets in Jaipur will suit Jadeja and the all-rounder's prowess as a finisher can be a major asset for RR. On the other hand, he believes CSK will also benefit by getting Samson but will still need a finisher in their ranks.

“In the last three years, what has Jadeja done for the CSK? Of course, he is a World Cup winner. He helped the team win the IPL through his fantastic batting in the IPL 2023 final. We need to look at stats, CSK in Chennai have always had a finger spinner operate in the middle, and that has been Jadeja. In the last three years, Jadeja has taken 38 wickets in 44 games, with an economy rate of 7.9,” said Ashwin.

“With his batting, he is still one of the best finishers going around. He is striking over 150 against fast bowlers and less against spin. He is doing a fine job as the finisher. Keeping this in mind, the trade is going to be amazing news for the Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja gives them finishing skills as a left-hander. Jaipur will suit him because there is no lateral movement there,” he added.

Ashwin also pointed out that it is highly unlikely that Samson will become the CSK captain if the move is completed as the franchise will look to back Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“If, along with Jadeja, Sam Curran also goes, he gives them the vital fast-bowling option, and along with this great batting form, it is going to be a phenomenal deal for Rajasthan. CSK also benefit by bringing Samson in. They will also have a lot of money going into the auction, and they get the option of buying Cameron Green,” said Ashwin.

“But where will they get the spinner from? Will Cameron Green be able to finish off games? Will CSK look after Ben Stokes too? Only time will tell. I don't think Sanju will be given the captaincy because it would be his first season there. I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue, but he will definitely be an option going ahead,” he added.