R Ashwin made it clear that he has no regrets about his career including missing out on the chance to captain the Indian cricket team. Ashwin announced his international retirement following the third Test match between India and Australia and he finished his career as one of the best spinners in the world. While Ashwin did captain Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two seasons, he never led India in Test cricket but he believed that he was capable of fulfilling the responsibility.

"It's interesting. I am smart enough to know what works for me and what doesn't for another person. When I started my career, I got first-class captaincy very early. I have won a few tournaments for my team. I believe I had it in me. But I did not have any regret that I didn't go on to lead my country because these are not things that I can control," Ashwin told Sky Sports Podcast.

"I have realised somebody needs to feel that I am good enough to lead the team, I need to get another 15-20 people to come along with me for me to be able to lead the team. It wasn't meant for me in this particular chapter of my life.

"I don't think this office or corporate felt I was good enough to lead the team. That doesn't mean I am not good enough for leadership. Leadership, you don't need a title to do that because, within me, I was a great leader in that group to be able to contribute to other people's success. I looked out for zones of contribution. I did it to the best of my ability," he added.

"I do not have regrets, but I do think it would have been something I would have enjoyed," he concluded.