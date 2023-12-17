Wasim Akram was critical of the Pakistan pacers' approach during the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. His reaction came after Australia piled up 487 in 113.2 overs against Pakistan, riding on David Warner's 26th Test century. The former Pakistan captain pointed out how pacers from the sub-continent often get riled up with the pace and bounce on the Australian tracks. Akram advised the Pakistan players to focus on their line and length to produce breakthroughs.

"Australia is a different ballgame. The Kookaburra ball after 15 overs, it doesn't do anything. They want you to bowl short. They get the hang of the bounce. They can pull well. They can hook well. I think my advice to all the Pakistani bowlers is that length is the key," Akram told Fox Sports.

"The minute you get the length right, that's where you trouble the batters, not with the short balls. Don't get excited by the bounce here at the Optus Cricket Ground," he added.

Warner, who scored 164 in the first innings, also echoed Akram's sentiments, saying that the Pakistan pacers were "off their length" in the first innings.

"Sometimes opposition teams come to Australia and they pitch one or two up and get driven back down the ground, then they get off that length. Whereas if you look at our bowlers, they try and consistently hit that length, and they want you to (it) straight past them. I don't think I scored one run down the ground today, and that's when you know you've got them off their length. I just don't think they bowled enough balls in the right area to make us play," he added.

Warner helped Australia gain a 216-run lead in the first innings, but was dismissed on a duck in the second innings.

Australia had bowled Pakistan out for 271 in the first innings as as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon moved within one wicket of the 500-mark. The off-spinner eventually reached the milestone on Sunday as Australia registered a 360-run win.