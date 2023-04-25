Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi got married to former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, in February this year. The left-arm pacer, however, should not call Shahid father-in-law, as per the latter's hilarious advice. During a recent interview, Shahid funnily urged Shaheen to not call him 'sasur'. He backed his decision by explaining that he recently won a cricket trophy. It is worth noting that Afridi bagged the Legends League Cricket trophy. Led by him, the Asia Lions defeated World Giants by 7 wickets in the final match of the tournament.

"Sasur, tumhare muh se main dubara na sunu (I don't want to hear this word from your mouth again)," Shahid told Shaheen during an interview on Samaa TV.

"So if he has won trophy (in PSL for Lahore Qalandars), I have also won the trophy in Qatar (Legends League Cricket)," Shahid added.

Led by Shaheen, Lahore Qalandars pulled off a stunning last-ball win over Multan Sultans to claim their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in Lahore in March.

In the process, Shaheen became the first captain ever to win back-to-back PSL titles and celebrations erupted the moment Khushdil Shah was run out in the final ball of the match.

With 13 runs needed off the final over, the ball was handed over to the young Zaman Khan, who proved to be the star for his side as he conceded just 11 runs.