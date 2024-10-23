Shreyas Iyer looks set to miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Tripura but the reason behind his absence is widely misreported. After a report claimed that the middle-order batter will not feature against Tripura due to a shoulder injury, chatter around the subject started on social media. Iyer, however, wasn't pleased to see fake news being spread on the internet and decided take the matter in his own hands. Seeing Iyer bust the myth over his absence from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match, even an apology was issued.

"Guys seriously let's do some homework before publishing news," Iyer wrote on X after a user with the handle "@mufaddal_vohra" wrote that his absence was due to 'shoulder injury'.

Guys seriously let's do some homework before publishing news — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 23, 2024

The social media account "@mufaddal_vohra" even issued an apology later.

Mumbai, who are scheduled to play Tripura from October 26-29 in the Ranji Trophy will not have the services of Iyer. As per a PTI report, Iyer will be missing the game due to personal reasons. The right-handed batter has requested the Mumbai senior men's selection committee for some time off and his appeal has been accepted, a senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to PTI on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has featured in each of the three domestic games for Mumbai this season, which includes the heavyweights' title win in the Irani Cup after 27 years. Iyer made 57 and 8 in the clash against the Rest of India side.

Iyer scored a match-winning 142 last week in the second round Ranji Trophy Group A match against Maharashtra to help Mumbai record their first victory, post which the batter claimed that he was making steady progress in terms of his fitness.

But, Iyer wants to give his body a much-needed rest, having been playing domestic cricket for a while.

With PTI Inputs