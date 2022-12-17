Sydney Thunder entered the cricket record books in the most unwanted fashion on Friday after being bowled out for just 15 in their Big Bash League game against Adelaide Strikers -- the lowest T20 score in history. Chasing a gettable 140, Thunder's innings lasted just one ball shy of six overs, with five of their players failing to trouble the scorer. Pacer Brendan Doggett top-scored with four. For Strikers, Henry Thornton was the pick of the Strikers bowlers taking five wickets for only three runs. Thunder's collapse sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Lowest total ever by a team in T20 cricket: Sydney Thunder all out for 15 in 5.5 overs vs Adelaide Strikers today!#BigBashLeague pic.twitter.com/vqbvXyfci5 — Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder trying to bat: pic.twitter.com/poYfIsNp0X — That's So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder got all out for 15 runs

RCB : pic.twitter.com/0Cbw8xCDZT — Savage (@arcomedys) December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder trying to explain how they got bowled out for 15 pic.twitter.com/MJBB8hmycn — Melissa Story (@melissagstory) December 16, 2022

For the record, the previous lowest BBL score was 57 by Melbourne Renegades in 2015 while Turkey's 21 against Czech Republic in 2019 was the overall lowest.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Going To NCA Won't Help But Domestic Cricket Will: Mohammad Kaif