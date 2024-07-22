Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently said in an interview that Pakistan should improve their selection process and not make it a family team that mainly operates on personal relations. However, the comments did not go down well with former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt who believes that the comments were targeted towards Inzamam-ul-Haq - suggesting that he played a role in his nephew Imam-ul-Haq's selection during his time as chief selector. Butt added that the comments made by Shami were 'wrong' and even went on to say that it was a 'dirty hit' on Inzamam.

"Pakistan should not pick teams based on relations and friendships. Mohammed Shami's comments were targeted towards Inzamam-ul-Haq. He targeted Inzamam by speaking about Pakistan picking their team based on personal relations, and I think this is wrong. This is wrong because if you look at Imam's record, he came into the Pakistan team on the basis of his performance. He was also dropped when he failed. Shami's remarks were below the belt and he shouldn't have said such things," he said on YouTube.

"Yes, there was a controversy, which should've been avoided. A lot of people made statements, Inzamam also said something, Rohit Sharma also clarified, and the topic was over. But to say things about selecting players just because they are relatives is a dirty hit. Such things don't suit Mohammed Shami. He is a renowned bowler, like how Inzamam was a renowned captain," Salman Butt added.

Earlier, during an episode of Shubhankar Mishra's podcast on YouTube, Shami had an advice for Pakistan cricket team and its selectors.

"I don't understand why people find it necessary to target others. Improve your selection, and send a good team, they can do it, the talent is there. Do one thing, make it a family team if you want to run the team based on personal relations," he said.