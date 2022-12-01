Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son for West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has made his Test debut against Australia in the first Test in Perth. After Australia declared on 598/4 in the first innings on Thursday, the junior Chanderpaul opened the innings for West Indies and scored a fluent 47 off 73 balls on the second day of the match. He and fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite took some nasty blows to the groin and body. But they defiantly clung on to get to the close on 74-0, 524 runs adrift.

Chanderpaul, however, had grabbed the headlines a few months back when he posted a selfie with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He played the part of Larry Gomes in Kapil Dev's biopic '83', where Ranveer was in the lead role. Chanderpaul's IMDb profile says, "Tagenarine Chanderpaul was born on May 31, 1996 in Georgetown, Guyana. He is an actor, known for '83 (2021). Debut in Hindi film 83 by playing character of Larry Gomes. Son of West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul."

The left-handed batter had the entire cricket fraternity in awe when he came out to bat as his batting stance was almost a carbon copy of that of his father.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was known for his unusual batting stance and for his son to have the same stance is something that left event the fans bewildered.

Tagenarine took on the Australian pace attack hitting four boundaries and a six against them despite being hit on the body early in the innings. The fans were left amazed by the similarity between the father-son duo and poured their views out on Twitter.

(With AFP inputs)

