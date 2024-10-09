The Pakistan vs England second Test in Multan has seen several records getting broken. Batting first, Pakistan scored 556 all out. In reply, England batters are looking solid on the third day of the first Test with Joe Root breaking Alastair Cook's England Test record of 12,472 runs. In the midst of the Test match, a video went viral on social media which was taken when Pakistan were batting. As the broadcasters' camera focussed on two female stadium security guards, a voice could be heard quoting a poem. Several social media users said that it was typical Pakistan cricket commentary.

Here's the video.

Other Countries Commentators ~ what a shot, nice catch etc



Pakistani Rangeen Mijaj Commentators ~

pic.twitter.com/Vw85EIORZb — (@rushtbhramin) October 9, 2024

Just Pakistani Commentators things — S H i V A M (@eternal_shivam) October 9, 2024

However, the claim may not be not right. It's looks to be an edited video. The voice-over has been used in other videos too.

Joe Root hit a magnificent hundred on Wednesday to guide England to 351-3 at tea on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan after breaking Alastair Cook's Test runs record.

The 33-year-old became England's highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, when he drove Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a straight boundary to reach 71 just before lunch.

In the second session he reverse swept spinner Abrar Ahmed for a single to reach his 35th Test hundred -- the sixth most by any batsman -- before going to the interval on an imperious 119 not out.

Advertisement

Harry Brook scored his 10th Test half century and was 64 not out, leaving England 205 behind Pakistan's first innings total of 556. Root has so far notched eight fours to Brook's seven.

Root and Brook's fourth-wicket stand has so far yielded 102 runs as a flat Multan stadium pitch continued to give no assistance to the bowlers.

Root added 136 for the third wicket with Ben Duckett who made a robust 84 with 11 boundaries, showing no effect of a thumb dislocation on Tuesday that forced him to bat at number four.