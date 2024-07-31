A video has gone viral on social media featuring a dancer who looks extremely like legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. In the video, the dancer was seen grooving to the famous song "Tauba Tauba" featuring actor Vicky Kaushal from the film "Bad Newz". The video quickly gained popularity among the social media users and a lot of them were convinced that it was indeed Muralitharan who could be seen shaking a leg. However, the dancer in the video was not Muralitharan and it was actually a choreographer called Kiran. He earned a lot of praise for his dance moves and the execution of the video.

Muralitharan's got some sick moves dayumnnn pic.twitter.com/HwLDUmAule — (@anubhav__tweets) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav's late bowling efforts combined with Washington Sunder's Super Over show helped India beat Sri Lanka in the third T20I.

muttiah muralitharan post retirement life pic.twitter.com/TAohqNQrXh — Ajatshatru (@vernaculartube) July 29, 2024

Chasing a below-par 138, the hosts had a brilliant start with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis raising a 58-run partnership for the first wicket.

Don't tell me he's NOT Muttiah Muralitharan??



Anyway, love this! https://t.co/fGPZsl5T6X — Archana Kadam (@auk_sanejourno) July 30, 2024

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi broke the opening stand in the ninth over. Kusal Perera joined Mendis in the middle and stitched another big partnership of 52 runs to lay the foundation for a comfortable win. However, Bishnoi once again gave the hosts a jolt by removing Mendis (43) in the 16th over.

At that time, Sri Lanka needed 28 runs off 28 balls. But things took a left turn for the hosts as their batting faltered agonisingly and were reduced to 132/6 in 19 overs. Rinku Singh bagged two wickets including the scalp of Perera (46) in the penultimate over of the innings which was his first of the match.

In the final over, surprisingly Suryakumar came on to defend six runs off six balls. Astonishingly, he did wonders and restricted Sri Lanka to 137/8, the exact total that India posted to tie the match.

The match went into the Super Over in which Washington Sundar dismissed both Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka to restrict Sri Lanka to 2/2 in 0.3 overs.

In reply, Suryakumar hit a boundary of the first ball off Maheesh Theekshana's Super Over to stay unbeaten in the series.

(With IANS inputs)