Out-of-favour India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hit the headlines after reports emerged that he made a slight change in his Instagram bio. The right-arm pacer reportedly removed the word 'cricketer' from his bio. This has put some fans on social media guessing that the player might have decided to retire. It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar last played a game for India in November last year. It was a T20I match against New Zealand. However, he played all 14 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier Legaue (IPL) 2023.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar changed his bio from Indian cricketerto pic.twitter.com/XLKIdcFKO3 — Gaurav Agarwal (@7Gaurav8) July 27, 2023

"Shameful if he doesn't get proper farewell", "Retirement from cricket?" and "Show me a better inswinger than Bhuvi" were some of the comments from fans.

Ever since his international debut in 2012, Bhuvneshwar has represented India in 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is. In the longest format, he has taken 63 wickets at an average of 26.09 and an economy rate of 2.94. His best bowling figures in innings are 6/82 and those in a match are 8/96.

Bhuvneshwar is also a handy batter in the longest format, having scored 552 runs in 29 innings at an average of over 22 with three fifties. His best individual score in the format is 63 not out.

In ODIs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and an economy rate of 5.08. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/42.

The right-arm pacer has taken 90 wickets in 87 T20Is at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/4.

(With ANI Inputs)