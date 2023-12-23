Veteran India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The 33-year-old leg-spinner was not included in Team India's squad for the ODI World Cup and got further sidelined for the T20Is against Australia, last month. Later, he was named in the ODI series against South Africa but failed to find a place in the Playing XI. However, on a positive note, Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Friday.

Both Dhanashree and Chahal are widely popular for posting reels and dance videos on their social media. To celebrate their special day, Dhanashree once again shared an adorable dance video, where the couple was seen dancing on the hit Punjabi song, "Gal Ban Gayee"

While sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, "The only collaboration I want to be teased with 3 years of constant support to each other. Jab bhi moka milta hai, hum Mr chahal ke saath dance karte hai aur aaj toh banta hai. Happy anniversary @yuzi_chahal23."

Chahal also did not shy away from showcasing his love for his dear wife as he also took to Instagram and shared a sweet message for Dhanashree.

"From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side. You make me a better human being every single day. You complete me!! Happy marriage anniversary to you, the love of my life," wrote Chahal.

Earlier, Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed details of his talk with teammate Chahal before the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa. Kuldeep thanked Chahal for his consistent support, highlighting their friendship throughout the years.

The left-arm wrist-spinner made a fantastic comeback to form in T20Is, recording his best figures for Team India in the format on Thursday against South Africa. He took five wickets for 17 runs in 2.5 overs to help the visitors win the final game and tie the series 1-1.

(With PTI Inputs)