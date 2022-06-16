New Zealand batter Devon Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR Test on arrival in London on Wednesday. Conway has begun five days of isolation ahead of the third and final Test, which will be played at Headingley from June 23 to 27. Apart from Conway, all-rounder Michael Bracewell and two members of New Zealand's support staff have also tested Covid positive and have begun their isolation.

"Conway undertook a PCR test on arrival in London on Wednesday evening in preparation for a team activity. He joins all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff personnel Vijay Vallabh (physio) and Chris Donaldson (strength & conditioning) as members of the tour party to have tested positive on Wednesday," New Zealand Cricket said in its official release.

"The three will travel separately from the team to Leeds on Sunday and providing they recover as expected will be able to join the team for training at Headingley on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's final Test," the statement added.

New Zealand have not sought replacement player for either Conway or Bracewell.

The rest of the touring party returned negative tests, the statement said.

England beat New Zealand in the first two Tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge and have sealed the series, but there are important World Test Championship points to be played for in the third and final match of the series.