The Indian cricket team has planned against travelling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy participation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) left the decision in the hands of the government, which has decided against sending the team across the border. While the Pakistan Board understandably remains miffed over the situation, some of its greats have publicly hit out at the BCCI over the matter. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that India's stance deprives cricket of a big occasion, which is India playing cricket in Pakistan after more than a decade.

While the BCCI has cited security concerns behind the decision, Inzamam has claimed that the team would not face an issue in the country. In fact, he feels the Indian players would get arguably the best hospitality in the country.

"They are depriving cricket of such a big occasion. There is no threat to the Indian team in Pakistan. In fact, they would get the best hospitality here," PTI quoted Inzamam as saying.

Former Pakistan Test batsman Mohsin Khan feels politics is being mixed with sports, over India's stance.

"I mean does the Indian government really believe there is any threat to their team in Pakistan? But I would advise on remaining calm before making any decision," he stressed.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since 2008, when they played the Asia Cup over there. The arch-rivals played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments/Asia Cups.

India has held the stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India will travel to Pakistan only if the government of India permits it.

Advertisement

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, but the tournament was hosted in a hybrid model. India played its matches in Sri Lanka while the rest of the matches were hosted in Pakistan.

A similar hybrid model could be put in place this time as well.

With ANI Inputs