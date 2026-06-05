India middle-order batter Karun Nair on Friday attracted the highest bid of Rs 18 lakh from Coastal Kings Mangaluru at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 players auction. The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from June 20 to July 12 across Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru. Shivamogga Yodhas too made their presence felt in their first season, securing promising Ravichandran Smaran, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, for Rs 15.75 lakh. Hubli Tigers made a major statement at the auction, acquiring Abhinav Manohar for Rs 13.50 lakh. India and Punjab Kings pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar was drafted in by Mysore Warriors for Rs 8.25 lakh. India stars Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna too joined Warriors for Rs 2.5 lakh each, but their participation is subject to availability because of national commitments.

However, India star KL Rahul, who was bought for Rs 14 lakh by Delhi Capitals, did not attract any bids in the auction because of his non-availability for the entire season.

Gulbarga Mystics strengthened their resources with the acquisitions of Manish Pandey for Rs 12.75 lakh and explosive all-rounder Macneil Noronha for 12.25 lakh.

Former India opener Mayank Agarwal went to Hubli Tigers for Rs 11.50 lakh.

Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, was sold to Coastal Kings Mangaluru for Rs 90000.

His brother Samit joined Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters for Rs 1.70 lakh.

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