Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag is "proud" of what his ex-Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) teammate David Warner has achieved in Test cricket. Sehwag's comment came ahead of Warner's farewell Test against Pakistan, which got underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The 37-year-old will bid adieu to Test cricket after the match at his home ground. During a interview with Cricbuzz, Sehwag was delighted that Warner was able to break most of his records, except for the strike rate.

Sehwag, who had played with Warner in IPL, revealed that he always had a belief that the Australian batter would do well in Test cricket.

"When David Warner came to play for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2009, he'd just made his T20I and ODI debuts. But the way he used to bat and hit the ball, I could see he had all the talent and the control you need in a Test batter. But what happens for a young player like him is that you don't have the confidence that you have the skills to play Test cricket. When I saw him, I was convinced that he would be better in Tests than he even is in T20 cricket," Sehwag said.

Sehwag also recalled how Warner laughed on his face when he confessed to him that he'll do well in Test cricket.

"I shared this view with him, and he started laughing. He said, 'I am so far away from Test cricket and in Australia it's so difficult to break into the Test team to start with.' I told him, 'You will enjoy it. It's made for you. In Test cricket, you have a power play throughout the day. In T20 cricket the powerplay only lasts for 20 overs.' He started laughing and said, 'Then I'll certainly enjoy it'," he added.

However, Sehwag also revealed that Warner later thanked him for his prediction about him.

"Later, he went on to play Tests for Australia and messaged me saying he was so happy that I'd said that to him," the former India batter quipped.

Sehwag however feels Warner should not retire from Test cricket just yet.

"I personally don't think he should retire from Tests based on the way he's batting. But as you age and get to 35-36, you start thinking about off-field matters, like your family and your kids. I can't see any issue with his reflexes or fitness owing to age. I think he's mentally decided that he doesn't want to play Tests anymore. I am sure he will continue playing T20 cricket for a long time to come," he signed off.

So far, Warner has amassed 8695 Test runs in 111 matches, scoring 26 centuries and 36 fifties.