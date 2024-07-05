Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup. The announcement was made in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature complex) where four Mumbai players from the team -- captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dubey -- were felicitated. CM Shinde in his speech expressed his delight over the team's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup.

He specifically praised Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable catch in the final match against South Africa.

Shinde also noted the contribution of support team members Paras Mhambre and Arun Kanade by felicitating them.

The chief minister also commended Mumbai Police for their effective crowd management during the team's victory parade in south Mumbai on Thursday.

