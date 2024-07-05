Indian cricket team created history in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 as the Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team to win the competition without losing a single game. India produced a number of brilliant performances and ultimately, they defeated South Africa in a thrilling final to clinch the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years. While India's performance was lauded universally, some doubts were raised over Suryakumar Yadav's athletic catch to dismiss David Miller in the final over of the match. A number of videos on social media claimed that he actually touched the boundary line with his leg while completing the catch and such claims were even reported in some foreign media outlets. Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar was not pleased with the accusation and slammed an Australian paper on making such claims in the aftermath of India's victory in the competition.

"There was also a question raised in an Australian paper about the fairness of the catch that Suryakumar Yadav took to dismiss David Miller in the final. All the replays were quite clear that SKY had done a marvellous balancing act as he took the catch and flicked the ball up in the air before he crossed the boundary rope and then jumped in the air and caught the ball within the boundary to complete a fabulous catch," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar even went on to say that Australian journalists should look into cheating allegations against their own national team before commenting on other sides in world cricket.

"Nobody questioned the catch, but the writer of the article did. He may be interested to see the video floating around of the 10 most blatant cheating acts done by the Aussies before trying to point a finger at SKY. Pot calling the kettle black indeed," the legendary India batter added.