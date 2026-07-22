Australia cricket great David Warner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving and will be sentenced later this year, court documents showed. Warner, who is one of Australia's best-known sportsmen, was accused of being at the wheel of a van and stopping short of a random testing site, before being breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station. His lawyer appeared at a Sydney court to enter a guilty plea on one count of "middle range" drink-driving. Former opening batsman Warner, who captains Sydney Thunder in the domestic T20 Big Bash League, did not appear in court.

"So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what's important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions," lawyer Bobby Hill told a hearing earlier this year.

"It doesn't matter if you're a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us."

Warner will be sentenced on August 18.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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