Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner became the highest scorer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Australian batter had the joint record of scoring the most runs against RCB with MS Dhoni, but after scoring 22 off 14 balls, he registered himself as the highest run-getter. In his 22 innings, he has scored 861 runs at an average of 43.05, with a century and nine fifties. Following him, Dhoni has smashed 839 runs in 31 innings with an average of 41.90, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has scored 785 runs in 29 innings with an average of 30.19, and Ambati Rayudu is the fourth-highest run-getter against RCB, scoring 714 runs in 24 innings.

In this year's IPL, Warner has bagged 330 runs in ten games with an average of 33.00 and a slow strike rate of 120.44. He also has four half-centuries, with best score of 65.

Chasing 182, DC's batter started with a four, Warner and Phil Salt were brimming runs everywhere. In just 4.2 overs, DC reached the 50-run mark with a six.

RCB got little hope when RCB skipper Faf du Plessis caught a brilliant catch at mid-off on Hazlewood's delivery in the 5.1 overs. David Warner scored 22 off 14 balls. DC was 60/1 in 5.1 overs.

After the end of the powerplay, RCB were at 70/1, with Mitchell Marsh at 10* off 5 balls and Salt at 35* off 17 balls. RCB had no answers to the explosive batting of DC's batters, Delhi achieved the 100-run mark in 9 overs.

Salt clinched his half-century with a four, he took just 28 balls to complete his fifty.

At the end of 10 overs, DC is 115/1, with Salt (64*) and Marsh (22*) unbeaten.

Salt and Marsh added 50 run partnership off 27 balls for the 2nd wicket.

Harshal Patel got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh who was beating at 26 off 17 balls. This ended the 59-run stand between the duo. DC was at 119/2 in 10.3 overs.

Rilee Rossouw and Salt took away the game completely from RCB as they reached 150 run mark in 13 overs. Salt innings ended after Karn Sharma dismissed him in the 16th over. He scored a brilliant 87 off 45 balls.

In just 16.4 overs, DC chased down the target with ease, with Rossouw (35* in 22 balls) and Axar Patel (8*) unbeaten.