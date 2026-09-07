South Africa have named their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which kicks off their home season. Regular captain Temba Bavuma is back, while senior batters David Miller and Quinton de Kock are also part of the ODI squad. The series starts on September 24 in Durban, indicating that both remain firmly in South Africa's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The Proteas have named a 16-member squad that is as close to full strength as possible, given player availability.

Both Miller and de Kock are not currently centrally contracted but played in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The squad sees the return of Gerald Coetzee, who last played an ODI during the 2023 World Cup. He fills the void left by Kagiso Rabada, who has been ruled out of the ODI series and is racing against time to be fit for the Tests due to a hamstring injury.

Coetzee has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but his return gives the Proteas a significant boost.

"It's great to see Gerald back in the fold and, by all accounts, he's been bowling nice and quickly," South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement.

The Proteas are keeping an eye on Rabada's recovery, while Conrad added that Anrich Nortje was not considered for the series.

"KG is out of the ODIs, and we are constantly monitoring his rehabilitation. When we sit down to select a Test squad, we will make an informed decision. He is tracking nicely, going on reports from the physios," Conrad said during a press conference on Monday.

"Anrich Nortje was not considered for the ODIs. I don't think he has done enough for now, but don't be surprised if he plays in the Bangladesh series," he added.

Meanwhile, swashbuckling batter Dewald Brevis is not part of the squad as he will be preparing for the Test season by featuring in first-class cricket. Aiden Markram will be available for the second and third ODIs.

"Everybody who is not here or in the A side will be playing the first round of first-class cricket," Conrad said. "And everyone not in the ODI squad will play in the second round. That includes Dewald. He competes for a spot in the middle order, where he is up against Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller. He will definitely get a crack at ODIs in the Bangladesh series.

"We've got six ODIs before we play England. The England series will be a shadow campaign for the World Cup. We've got a few guys vying for places at the top in terms of Aiden, Rickelton, Quinny and Tony. It's just about making sure everyone gets a fair crack at it."

Conrad stated that the series is crucial to South Africa's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build towards the tournament, while also giving those players who are in the frame opportunities when we face Bangladesh and England later in the season," Conrad said.

"We have a clear idea of the combinations we want and the roles we need players to fulfil. From a batting perspective, we've looked at making sure we have a middle order that can be explosive but also has the ability to absorb pressure and take the innings deep. That balance is going to be important for us."

South Africa ODI squad for Australia series:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

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