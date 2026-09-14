Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, was at the center of another trophy controversy during the Asia Cup on Sunday. The Indian women's cricket team refused to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister, after winning the final against Sri Lanka. The latest stand-off brought back memories of the 2025 Men's Asia Cup final on September 28, coincidentally held at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium, where India defeated Pakistan in the final. The point of contention was the presence of Mohsin Naqvi. The stalemate continued for nearly an hour before Naqvi ordered the Men's Asia Cup trophy to be taken away from the stadium.

The Indian men's team is yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy, which has since been kept at the ACC office.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Mohsin Naqvi became the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on April 3, 2025. The ACC president's term lasts for two years and can only be extended through unanimous consent. According to the rules, Mohsin will remain in the position until April 3, 2027.

The Asia Cup is held once every two years, and the next men's Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in June 2027. Given the controversies Naqvi has been involved in, it is unlikely that he will receive an extension. This means that Mohsin will no longer be serving as the ACC president during the 2027 Asia Cup.

Before Mohsin Naqvi, the position of ACC President was held by Jay Shah from 2021 to 2025, and he was re-elected unanimously for a second term. Considering Mohsin Naqvi's conduct, the chances of him being re-elected as ACC President are believed to be very slim.

It is understood that the next ACC president is likely to come from the Afghanistan Cricket Board, with the term expected to run until mid-2029. According to reports, once Mohsin Naqvi vacates the position, the Indian cricket team may also receive possession of both its Asia Cup trophies.

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