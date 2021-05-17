Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed Mohammad Amir, saying that the seam bowler wanted to return to the national team by blackmailing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with his statements. Amir had announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020 and ever since has been raising his voice against Pakistan's team management. In a recent interview, Amir had also said that he was forced to retire as he wasn't getting the respect he deserved.

Amir's explosive interview got mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity. While some came out in support of the former pacer, others criticised him for his decision. Kaneria was among those, who believed that Amir should respect PCB as they were kind enough to bring him back after his infamous spot-fixing scandal.

"I am taking nothing away from Mohammad Amir. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I feel he is trying to blackmail others with his statements, so that he can make a return to the side. From his comments on moving to England and getting citizenship and playing the IPL, you can understand his headspace,” Kaneria said in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

Kaneria even went on to add that Amir's contribution to the Pakistan cricket team in the last one-and-a-half years has been “absolutely zero”. However, the 40-year-old recognised Amir's brilliant form during the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, which Pakistan won by defeating arch-rivals India in the final.

“He bowled really well in the ICC Champions Trophy, but since then he has been on a steep decline," Kaneria added.

The former leg-spinner also claimed that Amir was axed from Pakistan's team for his poor performance, before adding that the PCB forced Misbah-ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez "to support Mohammad Amir and bring him back to the team".

In the recent interview, Amir told PakPassion.net that that though the decision to retire wasn't an easy one, he took the step because respect mattered the most to him and he felt that he wasn't getting what he deserved.

He added that though there was no chance of him making a comeback to international cricket, if things got better with the Pakistan management, he may again consider playing for the country.