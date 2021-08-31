Legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced that he is officially retiring from cricket. Steyn took to Twitter to share the announcement of his retirement. Steyn played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20 Internationals (T20Is). The pacer had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019, but wanted to continue playing limited overs cricket. However, his last international match was in February 2020 when South Africa took on Australia in a T20I series.

"Bittersweet but grateful," he wrote, as he thanked his family and teammates as well as journalists, fans.

"It's been an incredible journey together," he wrote.

Steyn took 439 wickets in Tests at an average of 22.95, while in ODIs, he boasts of 196 scalps. In T20Is, Steyn took 64 wickets.

Steyn is South Africa's all-time highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Steyn made his international debut in a home Test against England at Porth Elizabeth on December 17, 2004.

Steyn has also played in several T20 leagues across the world, most notably the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the erstwhile Deccan Chargers, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Both SRH and RCB took to social media to thanks the South African legend.

Thank you for all the memories, legend!



Congratulations on a magnificent career and best wishes for this next chapter in your life. @DaleSteyn62 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/IVqIn5IfW5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2021

Thanks for countless memories, @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/YoIJtVf1dy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2021

Steyn has played in 95 IPL matches, with 97 wickets to his name with an economy of 6.93.