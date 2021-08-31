The cricket fraternity, including some of the greats of the game, on Tuesday hailed the achievements of legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn after he called time on his illustrious career. The 38-year-old Steyn took to twitter to announce his retirement, ending an outstanding career during which he played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is and took 439, 196 and 64 wickets respectively for the Proteas. Congratulating him for an excellent career, former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wished him all the best for life after retirement.

"Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62. You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings," he tweeted.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also full of praise for the South African.

"My favourite all time, good luck legend @DaleSteyn62," he tweeted.

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019, had played against some of the finest batsmen of his time during his outstanding career.

"Legend! No greater fast bowler in all conditions! See you in the bush for a beer soon, boet!," tweeted former England skipper and batsman Kevin Pietersen.

Another former England captain Michael Vaughan, who had many on-field duels with Steyn, also recognised the South African's "great career".

"What a great career Dale .. Thanks so much for damaging my off stump so many times," he wrote.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Steyn's former teammate AB de Villiers, who has already retired from the game, also tweeted: "Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever!"

Announcing his retirement, Steyn wrote: "Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, its been an incredible journey together."