A huge controversy is brewing with regards to Pakistan hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had earlier said India won't travel to the neighbouring country while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not willing to give up on the opportunity of hosting the continental tournament. Despite holding an Asian Cricket Council meeting in Bahrain on Saturday, the boards could not reach a conclusion and will again meet in March. As cricket experts have been expressing their views on this issue, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt seemed to be agitated with the ACC and called the Asia Cup a "cup of tea".

"The Asia Cup has become like a cup of tea as it is being offered to everyone. We will have to wait until March. But it is something that is beyond everyone's control. There is a lot of speculation. I hope that things improve and the issue is resolved amicably," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Najam Sethi, the PCB chairman, has reportedly told BCCI secretary Jay Shah that his country wants to host the Asia Cup and if the tournament is moved out, Pakistan will not send its team for the men's ODI World Cup in India.

Sethi's comments are on similar lines as his predecessor Ramiz Raja, who had reiterated that Pakistan could boycott the 50-over World Cup in India this year if the Asia Cup issue between the two cricket boards wasn't resolved.

Pakistan was originally allotted the Asia Cup in September this year, but Shah, who is the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, had said in October last year that the Indian team will not tour Pakistan for the continental tournament due to diplomatic tensions.

The ACC is expected to shift the Asia Cup from Pakistan and decide on the alternate venue in March.

With PTI inputs

