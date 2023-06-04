India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday. Gaikwad, who had a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Chennai Super Kings, played a pivotal role in the team's 5th title. After the conclusion of the season, the young opener was to join the Indian team as a standby player for the World Test Championship final. But, he pulled out of the 5-day event to get married.

Gaikwad shared the adorable pictures of the wedding ceremony on social media. Here are a few:

Much like Gaikwad, Utakarsha is also a cricketer from Maharashtra. She was recently spotted accompanying Ruturaj in CSK's title celebrations in Ahmedabad after the franchise had beaten Gujarat Titans to lift the IPL title for the record-equalling 5th time.

Among the CSK players who attended Gaikwad's wedding ceremony were the likes of Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki.

Some of the other famous cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and Umran Malik extended greetings to the newly-married couple on social media.

Ruturaj was one of the stars of the IPL 2023 campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

Advertisement

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs.

With ANI inputs