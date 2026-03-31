Veterans David Miller and Rassie Van der Dussen were dropped from hybrid contracts while names like Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and Karabo Meso earned their first contracts following the announcement of 18 centrally-contracted players by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday. A number of fresh faces earned maiden contracts across both the men's and women's setups in the latest list. The upcoming season is of massive importance for the men's team as they look to carry on with their ICC World Test Championship title defence, while simultaneously preparing for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held on home soil.

The additions to men's contract list include maiden national contracts for seam bowler Ottneil Baartman and all-rounder Corbin Bosch. They are joined by promising batters Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, who also secure their first full national contracts, as per ICC.

Additionally, veteran spinner Simon Harmer has been awarded a hybrid contract for the season, which will allow him to play both international and franchise cricket leagues more flexibly.

Structurally, this season also marks the introduction of "Players of National Interest" (PONIs). This newly formed group consists of Division 1 Men's players who have been identified as part of the national succession pipeline, ensuring depth across all formats for upcoming international and South Africa A tours.

On the women's side, wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso has been rewarded with her first national contract. Her promotion comes after an impressive 12 months in which she featured in all Proteas Women's tours, including a notable appearance at last year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

CSA has confirmed that previously contracted players who missed out on the core squads remain available for selection in both men's and women's bilateral cricket and upcoming ICC events.

The new contracts will run from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027. The men's calendar during this period is packed with bilateral home tours against Australia, Bangladesh, and England, as well as an away series in Sri Lanka.

The Proteas Women, meanwhile, are gearing up for the highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England this June, followed by inbound tours against India and Australia later in the season.

Proteas Men's Contracted Squad 2026/27:

Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

Hybrid Contract 2026/27:

Simon Harmer

Proteas Women's Contracted Squad 2026/27:

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

Players of National Interest (PONIs) 2026/27:

Marques Ackerman, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nqaba Peter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.