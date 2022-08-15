As India mark their Independence Day, a series of events were being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Members from the cricket fraternity all over the world, came forward and extended their wishes to India, as they celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence after the end of British rule spanning two centuries.

Taking to Twitter, former India skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

"Don't ask what is my story for the time being, our identity is only that we are Hindustani. Every action will be taken, a country has given a heart for you… Jaan bhi will give, O country for you!! Wish you all the very best," tweeted former India batter Virender Sehwag.

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



"To all our family and friends in India we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday,” Warner wrote with a photo of the Tricolour," tweeted Australia batter David Warner.

Indian-origin former Aussie skipper Lisa Sthalekar also wished on the occasion.

"The more I keep travelling back to the country of my birth, the more I learn of the time before independence and after. Building to a brighter future," the 2013 World Cup winner wrote.

Having played his last T20 International winning the T20 World Cup 2016 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, former Windies skipper Darren Sammy became nostalgic.

"The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories," Sammy wrote in Twitter with his picture with the T20 World Cup 2016 trophy.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. This took place after PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the Independence Day, urged the people to support and promote sports and praised India's 'stellar' performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022.