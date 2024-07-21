Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali has strongly stated that they are prepared to play the 2025 Champions Trophy on home soil without Team India, if the latter does not agree to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. With Pakistan being the sole hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy, there has been dispute regarding India's participation. The BCCI has reportedly also suggested a hybrid model, where India would play their games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Sri Lanka, but no consensus has been reached yet.

Hasan Ali mentioned that Indian cricketers are eager to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"If we (Pakistan) are going to India to play, then they should come to Pakistan as well," said Ali, speaking to Pakistan-based news channel Samaa TV.

"Many Indian players have said in interviews that they want to play in Pakistan. So, it doesn't mean that the team doesn't want to come; they definitely do," Ali said. "But obviously, they have to consider their policies, their country and their board," he added.

Ali was bullish about the tournament being played without India.

"As the PCB chairman has said, if the Champions Trophy is being hosted by Pakistan, it will only be played in Pakistan. If India do not want to come, we will play without them," stated Ali.

"If India doesn't participate, it doesn't mean cricket has ended," he added.

Advertisement

This is not the first time a similar issue has risen. In 2023, India played all their games in Sri Lanka, despite Pakistan being the hosts. However, later that year, Pakistan did travel to India for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The last time India toured Pakistan was the 2008 Asia Cup, which was also the last ICC tournament hosted by them.

The two nations clashed in the final of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, where Pakistan emerged as champions. Hasan Ali was declared the 'Player of the Tournament'.