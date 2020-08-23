Story ProgressBack to home
CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Trinidad
CPL 2020: The top two teams on the points table face off as Barbados Tridents, table toppers, take on second-placed Trinbago Knight Riders.
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders will look to go to the top of the points table.© Trinbago Knight Riders/Twitter
The top two teams on the points table in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 square off as Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents face off at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The Warriors have won two and lose one of their three games and sit atop the table with four points while the Knight Riders, who have been undefeated in the two they have played, have four points as well but at a run rate inferior to that of the Warriors. Kieron Pollard leads the Knight Riders that have Dwayne Bravo, Colin Munro and Sunil Narine in their midst while the Tridents are led by Jason Holder and are studded with stars like Corey Anderson, Rashid Khan and Shai Hope. (Live Scorecard)
