Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Pant posted a photograph on his official social media handle where he could be seen getting the vaccine. He tweeted, "Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus." Many cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane got vaccinated earlier.

Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus. pic.twitter.com/D8AC4WrESO — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 13, 2021

Pant was named in the 20-man squad for the England tour that was announced on May 7.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also named four standby players, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The Indian team is scheduled to play a total of six Tests in England, beginning with the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand from June 18 in Southampton.

The WTC Final will be followed by a five-Test series against England to be played between August 4 to September 14 at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, Kennington Oval and at Old Trafford.