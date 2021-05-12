Rishabh Pant, who was leading the Delhi Capitals in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, took to Twitter to share a video of himself where the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen mowing the lawn in a bid to "stay active" while staying indoors during the "forced quarantine break". The left-handed batsman also urged his fans to stay safe. "Ye Dil Mange "Mower"! Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone," Rishabh Pant captioned the video on Twitter.

Ye Dil Mange "Mower"!

Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/6DXmI2N1GY — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 11, 2021

Recently, Pant announced that he will be making a monetary donation to help procure oxygen cylinders with beds, Covid relief kits and other assistance to those who are affected by the current Covid crisis in the country.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals were leading the IPL 2021 points table before several Covid cases within the bio-bubble forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council to unanimously postpone the T20 tournament indefinitely.

Pant had scored 213 runs in eight matches in the 14th edition of the IPL. He hit two half-centuries and scored a strike-rate of over 131.

On May 8, Rishabh Pant was named in the India Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against England.

The WTC final will be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22 with June 23 to be kept as a reserve day.