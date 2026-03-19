Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Sam Curran is set to miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury, according to reports. Curran, who was traded to RR from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) alongside Ravindra Jadeja in an exchange deal for Sanju Samson, struggled last season, scoring just 114 runs and taking one wicket as CSK finished at the bottom of the table for the first time. The player recently featured in the T20 World Cup, where England lost to eventual champions India in the final.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Curran is set to miss IPL 2026 with a "suspected groin issue."

After a season to forget last year, the 27-year-old was hoping to start afresh at his new franchise. However, those hopes have hit a major hurdle with this latest injury setback.

Curran and Jadeja had joined RR via trade last year in November, with RR captain Samson joining CSK as part of the deal. Samson spent 11 seasons with Rajasthan Royals across two stints, emerging as their most-capped player and leading run-scorer.

Samson is in great form and is very likely to open the batting lineup alongside India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre to provide fiery starts for the franchise during the IPL season.

CSK are entering the new season with a young team. Adding Samson is sure to strengthen CSK. It's well known that Samson has expressed his passion for the franchise and his wish to play for it.

Since the transfer deal was finalised, with Jadeja and Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals, and Samson to CSK, the fans of the Yellow Army have supported him wholeheartedly.

Samson is expected to hold a crucial position at the top of the batting order and could also assume wicketkeeping duties from MS Dhoni in one or two matches, should there be any injury issues with the 44-year-old veteran.

(With IANS Inputs)