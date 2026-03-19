Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the appointment of former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as their fielding coach for the IPL beginning on March 28. The 44-year-old, who became the first Irish cricketer to be part of an IPL franchise's coaching staff, will join head coach Hemang Badani, Munaf Patel (bowling coach), Ian Bell (assistant coach) and Venugopal Rao (director of cricket). Mooney was Afghanistan's fielding coach from 2018-2019 and was part of their historic Test debut in India.

He also worked with the West Indies in 2019 and had a brief stint with the Ireland women's side last year.

A left-hand batter and right-arm pacer, Mooney represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is between 2006 and 2015. He played in three ODI World Cups (2007, 2011 and 2015) and two T20 World Cups (2009 and 2010) before retiring in 2015.

Delhi Capitals finished fifth last season to miss the playoff spot.

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