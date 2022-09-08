India batter Shubman Gill caught everyone's attention with a half-century in his County Championship debut match for Glamorgan against Worcestershire in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday. Gill brought up his fifty in 87 balls and gave his side a strong start. But unfortunately, the batter had a disappointing end as he was dismissed at 92. In the 67th over, which was bowled by Ed Barnard, Gill was LBW out and shown the way to the pavilion. His dismissal came as a big shock for all the viewers, as everyone was eagerly waiting for a ton.

Just two balls after the wicket of Gill play was halted once again, but here's how Barnard got that breakthrough



Coming to the match, opting to bat first, Worcestershire scored 454/9 in the first innings, with Gareth Roderick top scoring with 172 runs. He was followed by Joe Leach with 87 runs and Barnard with 75 runs. Timm van der Gugten was the pick among the bowlers for Glamorgan as he scalped 4 wickets, followed by James Harris with 3 wickets.

In the second innings, Gill and Edward Byrom provided Glamorgan with a strong stand, with their respective knocks of 92 and 67. Chris Cooke also scored his half-century but Glamorgan were bundled out at 295, to the courtesy of Ben Gibbon Dillon Pennington's four-wicket hauls. Leach and Barnard also scalped one-wicket each.

After getting a follow-on, Glamorgan's score read at 5/0 in 1.3 overs, and they are trailing by 154 runs, before the play was interrupted by rain.