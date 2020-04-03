Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Important That We Stand Up": Sourav Ganguly's Message On Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 03 April 2020 16:28 IST

Sourav Ganguly, in a video message, urged the citizens to be responsible and follow the directives of the government as the country battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Important That We Stand Up": Sourav Gangulys Message On Coronavirus Pandemic
Sourav Ganguly said that if the citizens act responsibly, India will fight the deadly coronavirus. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, on Friday urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as India fights the coronavirus pandemic. "Stay Indoors and maintain immunity. Remember social distancing is the new unity and most importantly, fighting coronavirus is our national duty. Yes, these are difficult times all around the world, in India and in various states of our country and it's important that we stand up," Sourav Ganguly said in a video on Twitter.

Ganguly praised the government officials, health department and police personnel for doing an exceptional job against the deadly coronavirus.

"The Prime Minister is trying, the Chief Ministers are trying, the health department is trying, the police have done an exceptional job. But it is on us to maintain isolation, it is on us to respect their orders and it's on us to stay safe, stay healthy and most importantly stay indoors," Ganguly added.

The former India captain also mentioned that if the citizens act responsibly, the country will be able to fight the deadly virus.

"Remember if we are together, we are responsible, we will fight this coronavirus," Ganguly concluded.

The deadly virus has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International series against South Africa was called off before the 2020 IPL was postponed until April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Incidentally, the 21-day nationwide lockdown is scheduled to get over on April 15.

