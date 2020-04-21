Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus Crisis Has Made Us More Compassionate: Virat Kohli

Updated: 21 April 2020 21:25 IST

Virat Kohli hoped the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers like doctors and police personnel remains even after the crisis is over.

Coronavirus Crisis Has Made Us More Compassionate: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson. © Instagram

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said people seem to have become more compassionate while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers like doctors and police personnel remains even after the crisis is over. Speaking in an online class organised by "Unacademy", Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma spoke at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success. "The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses.

"I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis," said Kohli with Sharma seated next to her.

Kohli said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson.

"Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this," said the skipper.

For Sharma, the pandemic has forced people to care about the basics of life. "There is a learning in all of this. Nothing happens without a reason. If the frontline workers were not there, we would not have access to basics," she said.

"This has taught us that no one is special than the other. Health is everything. We are more connected as a society now," she added. During the session, Kohli was asked about the moment when he felt most helpless.

"I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach 'why did I not get selected'?" he responded.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli said people seem to have become more compassionate
  • India is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus
  • Kohli hoped sense of gratitude towards frontline workers stays forever
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Share Important Message On Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Share Important Message On Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown
"Does It Get Rid Of The Grey?" Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohlis Shaving Video
"Does It Get Rid Of The Grey?" Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli's Shaving Video
MS Dhonis Arrival Changed Power Dynamics Of Indian Cricket, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
MS Dhoni's Arrival Changed Power Dynamics Of Indian Cricket, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
BCCI Creates "Team Mask Force", Video Features Messages From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
BCCI Creates "Team Mask Force", Video Features Messages From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Anushka Sharma Hilariously Asks Virat Kohli To Hit A Four. Watch
Anushka Sharma Hilariously Asks Virat Kohli To Hit A Four. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.