Former India head coach Greg Chappell has penned a heartfelt note to out-of-favour batter Prithvi Shaw, extending his support to latter after he was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team. Shaw, who first caught the limelight after leading India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2018, made a hundred on Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot. Cut to present, Shaw didn't even find a place in Mumbai's squad for the ongoing round of Ranji Trophy owing to 'poor fitness'. While he last played for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2021, his last Test appearance came during the tour of Australia in 2020/21.

However, Chappell has reached out to Shaw through a heartfelt letter, reminding him how career lows can often lead to positive changes in life.

"Hi Prithvi, I understand you're facing a challenging time right now, being out of the Mumbai team. It's natural to feel frustrated and perhaps a bit uncertain, but I want you to know that these moments are often the turning points for athletes, helping to shape both their careers and their character," Chappell wrote in a letter accessed by Times of India.

"I remember watching you play for India's under-19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time. Those of us who recognize your potential are still keenly watching your journey, knowing that the best is yet to come."

Chappell also recalled out how Australia great Don Bradman and even himself were once dropped from the team but then fought their way back to the top.

"Remember, setbacks are a part of every great athlete's story. Even legends like Don Bradman experienced being dropped and having to fight their way back. What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them. In my own career, being dropped was one of the most humbling yet valuable experiences. It forced me to review every aspect of my game and, more importantly, my approach," the letter added.