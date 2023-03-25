A hilarious incident took place during a European Cricket Series game as a player was hit on the crotch while running between the wickets. After hitting the ball towards the wide mid-on region, the batters managed to take a single. However, due to a misfield, the ball ended up in the cow corner region, allowing the batters to collect two more runs. The batter, who had hit the ball, ended up on the non-striker's end after completing three runs with his teammate. However, he was in for an unexpected blow as the fielder's throw, from cow-corner region, ended up hitting him in the crotch and left him in pain.

The commentators, however, couldn't control their laughter and were spotted rolling on the floor for nearly two minutes, following the incident.

Timeline cleanser. Sound on for maximum dopamine injection.



pic.twitter.com/Vk0bw7B71U — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) March 23, 2023

The video of the incident has gone viral since then.

The player in focus, MD Shaikat, is a Bangladesh-born all-rounder, who plays for the Indian Royals in the European Cricket Series in Portugal.

Speaking of the game, Indian Royals lost the game to Brothers XI Portugal via golden ball rule.

After opting to bat, Brothers XI posted a total of 108/6 in 10 overs. Balwinder Singh emerged as the top-scorer with his 29-run knock.

Chasing a target of 109, Indian Royals were 70/3 in six overs, before rain interrupted the proceedings.

Since both teams were tied as per the DLS par score, the match went into golden ball where the Brothers prevailed.