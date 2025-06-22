Raigad Royals registered a brilliant six-wicket victory over Kolhapur Tuskers in the Eliminator match of Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Friday in Pune. Opting to bowl first, the Royals restricted Kolhapur to 164/7 in 20 overs with Nikhil Kadam and Tanay Sanghvi taking three and two wickets respectively. Later, the Royals chased down the target with two balls to spare as opener Vicky Ostwal smashed 74 runs off 54 balls. Apart from this brilliant chase, the match also had a bizarre moment which became the highlight of the night.

During Raigad's chase, the batter played a simple shot but the fielder did a misfield which prompted the batters to run for a single. As they were coming back for a double, they ended up colliding with each other and fell down on the ground.

As the players were lying down, the wicketkeeper got the ball but surpisingly, he threw it towards the bowler. Seeing this, the batter got up and ran towards the non-striker's end and crossed the line before the bowler could dislodge the bails.

Seeing such a big blunder, Rahul Tripathi, who is Kolhapur's skipper, intervened, picked the ball and ran towards the striker's end to make another runout attempt. However, as he came closer, he made a direct hit attempt but the ball did not hit the stumps and went across the boundary line for a four.

As a result, the Raigad got a total of six runs on that one particular delivery. This fiasco left the commentators stunned as they said, "Listen, there are so many things to dissect in this one!"

Talking about the match, Kolhapur scored 164/7 in 20 overs with Ankit Bawne scoring 57 off 50 balls. Apart from him, Siddharth Mhatre hit 31 off 29 balls.

Later in the chase, the Raigad Royals were dominating right from the beginning as their opener Vicky Ostwal scored 74 off 54 balls. Siddhesh Veer and Niraj Joshi also scored 39 and 37* runs respectively as the Royals went across the line in 19.4 overs.

With this win, Royals are still in the contention for a spot in the final match against Eagle Nashik Titans. They will now take on Puneri Bappa in the Qualifier 2 match on Saturday.