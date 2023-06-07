Rohit Sharma's men will bid to be crowned World Test Champions when they take on Australia in the WTC Final at The Oval in London, starting later on Wednesday. The last time India played a Test at the venue, the team which was led by Virat Kohli back then hammered England by 157 runs. India face a huge selection headache with regards to the team combination. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been unstoppable on sub-continent tracks. However, the early season surfaces in England generally do not give spinners much help. As a result, India might go for just one spinner and four pacers, including Shardul Thakur.

The conditions are likely to play a huge part in the encounter, including the weather forecast in London. For the first time, the Oval will host a Test match in June.

Just over two hours prior to the toss, Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the commentary team, shared a sneak peek of the sky above The Oval.

As per 'Weather.com', the conditions are expected to remain 'partly cloudy' with 'partial sunshine' during the first two days of the match. On the third day, the sun is likely to be out with a partial cloud cover.

However, in the remaining two days, a 'couple of showers and a thunderstorm' are expected during the afternoon. There's an overall 68% chance of rain on Day 4, which goes up to 77% on Day 5.

While there's a provision of reserve day on Monday, the weather forecast predicts 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning, and 63 per cent in the evening.

Interestingly, the reserve day also came in place during the final of the previous WTC cycle in 2021, as the entire opening day washed out.

New Zealand eventually won the game by 8 wickets.