Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan smashed the quickest T20 century (in 27 balls) and struck most number of sixes (18) in the format in an international game against hosts Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday. Chauhan broke Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's record for the fastest T20I hundred, which came off 33 balls and lasted less than four months. It was also the fastest century in all T20s, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 30-ball innings in IPL 2013. The Indian-origin Chauhan also made it to the top of the table for most sixes in a men's T20I innings.

Two matches were scheduled on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series with Estonia winning both.

After being dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first game, in which Estonia chased down Cyprus' 195 for 7 in the last over, Chauhan showed his hitting prowess in the next match.

Batting first, Cyprus scored 191 for 7.

Estonia had a terrible start, with both the openers departing inside eight balls with just nine runs on the board.

But then came in Chauhan, who was in his elements and used his long handle from the word go to dismantle Cyprus' bowling attack.

He scored his runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 351.21.

Advertisement

During his knock of 144* in just 41 balls, Sahil smashed six boundaries and 18 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 351.

The fastest T20I century earlier belonged to Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton of Namibia, who smashed a 33-ball ton against Nepal in February 2024. Sahil's effort is also the fastest century in T20I cricket.

The knock by Sahil had 18 sixes, the most by a player in a men's T20I innings, outdoing Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand's Finn Allen, who had 16 sixes each in their record-breaking knocks of 162 and 137.

In the second game, Cyprus made 191/7 in their 20 overs, with Taranjit Singh (44 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) being the top-scorer. Estonia chased it down in just 13 overs with six wickets in hand, with the next-highest score being Bilal Masud (21*).

Advertisement

Estonia now lead the six-match series in Cyrpus 2-0, having chased down a target of 196 in the opening match of Monday's double-header with three balls and five wickets remaining.

However, on that against Chauhan could not have had a more contrasting impact with the bat, dismissed for a golden duck.

The series continues with another double-header on Tuesday, June 18 in Episkopi.

With ANI inputs